Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Southwest Gas worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,054,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 656,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,245,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $78.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

