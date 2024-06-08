SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 396,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 75,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $65.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

