Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 3,072.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 581.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URNM opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

