SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

