Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

