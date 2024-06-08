Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of STVN opened at €18.62 ($20.24) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €18.20 ($19.78) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.98 and a 200-day moving average of €27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
