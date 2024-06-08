Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STVN opened at €18.62 ($20.24) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €18.20 ($19.78) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.98 and a 200-day moving average of €27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.