Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.0 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.