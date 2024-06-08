Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 100,418 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,221,000 after buying an additional 1,208,804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 339,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 191,461 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.50 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.