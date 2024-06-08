Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 2.43% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

