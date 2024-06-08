Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

