Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 103,869 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 633.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Celsius worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $101,116,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 622.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,626 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock worth $122,957,409. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

