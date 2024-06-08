Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.58. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $281.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

