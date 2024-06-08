Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,713 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco India ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIN. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco India ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $812,000.

Invesco India ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA PIN opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. Invesco India ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.