Stifel Financial Corp Sells 92,436 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,436 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,534. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

