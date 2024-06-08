Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $349.33 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

