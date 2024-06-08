Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after purchasing an additional 416,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,956 shares of company stock worth $3,903,203 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.