T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 355.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

