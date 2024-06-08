TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TATT stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

