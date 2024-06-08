TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.43 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CTS were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $9,855,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $8,859,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 181.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CTS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

