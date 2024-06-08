TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,628 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,762,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 86,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,762,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 102,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $3,506,569.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,724,038.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897,907 shares of company stock worth $338,873,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.50. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

