TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 692.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TEL stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

