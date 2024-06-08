Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $155.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.