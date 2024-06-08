Terra (LUNA) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Terra has a total market cap of $442.30 million and approximately $49.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 761,604,373 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

