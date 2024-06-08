Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

