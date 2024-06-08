Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $844.36 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $844.36 million and $46.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000837 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,231,366 coins and its circulating supply is 984,666,957 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

