TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 17,525.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in York Water by 31.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The York Water Company has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.63.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. York Water’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

