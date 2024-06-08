The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AES were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AES by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

