The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,435.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,536 shares of company stock worth $2,352,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

