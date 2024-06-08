The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after acquiring an additional 850,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC opened at $34.39 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

