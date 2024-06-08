The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,513,503 shares of company stock valued at $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

