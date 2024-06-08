The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 926,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,358 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 6.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $29,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 427,976 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,641,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.25 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $268.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

