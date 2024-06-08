The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,305,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.