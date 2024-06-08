The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $29,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 73,506 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 997,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

