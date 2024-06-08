The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 32,646 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,646 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.54% of Synovus Financial worth $29,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

