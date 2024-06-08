The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 307.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $98.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

