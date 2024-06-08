Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,422,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %
NET opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
