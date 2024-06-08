Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02), reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.130–0.030 EPS.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,485,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,555.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

