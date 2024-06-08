Timothy E. Bixby Sells 2,077 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMND opened at $16.02 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Lemonade by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

