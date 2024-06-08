Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Toast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Toast by 31.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Toast by 481.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 2.7 %

TOST opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toast

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.