TOMI Environmental Solutions’ (TOMZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 11.3 %

TOMZ opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

