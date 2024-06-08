TOMI Environmental Solutions’ (TOMZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 11.3 %
TOMZ opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.