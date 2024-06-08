Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 38,391 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.