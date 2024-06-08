Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Shares of RMD opened at $210.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.42. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

