Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 16,144 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 159.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAA opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

