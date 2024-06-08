Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 75,946 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 219.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,946 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

