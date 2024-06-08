Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,218,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,794,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Equifax by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after acquiring an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $233.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

