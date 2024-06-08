Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 330.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $20,848,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after purchasing an additional 136,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $16,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $163.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.