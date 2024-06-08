Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 15,633 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

