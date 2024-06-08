Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 27,601 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.