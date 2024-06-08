Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 7,033 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 181.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.95 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

