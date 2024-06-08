Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transcontinental

Transcontinental Stock Up 1.1 %

Transcontinental Company Profile

TCL.A stock opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.59.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.